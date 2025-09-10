Political violence on campuses: the case of Charlie Kirk and other conservative leaders attacked

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de septiembre, 2025

Charlie Kirk died after being shot in the neck while answering questions from students at Utah Valley University. President Donald Trump confirmed the news on his Truth Social account, where he asked for prayers for his family. The event took place in a context of marked political polarization.

The attack on the podcaster and founder of Turning Point USA joined the list of other conservative speakers who were also assaulted in educational institutions. Among the other personalities who were assaulted in similar contexts are Charles Murray, Michael Knowles and Riley Gaines.

Charles Murray- 2017

Political scientist Charles Murray was giving a speech at Middlebury College (Vermont). After the event was disrupted due to a group of protesters, Murray and professor Allison Stanger were moved to another location. In the course of doing so, they ended up physically confronting the protesters. As a result, Professor Stanger ended up with a brain contusion.

An estimated 100 to 150 students participated in the protest.

Michael Knowles- 2019

The episode involving the political commentator took place in April 2019, while he was giving a talk at the University of Missouri–Kansas City (UMKC). There, a masked student sprayed him with a dubious substance, later determined to be lavender oil. The assailant was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and assault.

At the time, Knowles called it "a warning to conservatives on campus."

Riley Gaines- 2023

The activist and swimmer was assaulted at San Francisco State University while explaining why transgender athletes should not compete in women's sports. Gaines was punched twice by a man and ended the evening holed up in one of the classrooms for three hours.

"I was physically assaulted by one person. I was struck twice, both times hitting my shoulder with the second strike grazing my face,” Gaines told CNN’s Natasha Chen. “The rest of the protestors just ambushed and cornered me before I was able to move out with the help of campus police," the activist told CNN.

Riley Gaines and Olivia Krolczyk- 2025

As Gaines recounted, demonstrators threw "human feces" to protest an event organized by Turning Point USA at the University of Washington in Seattle.