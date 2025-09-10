Charlie Kirk shot at Utah Valley University event

Charlie Kirk at an event in January this year.AFP

10 de septiembre, 2025

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and well-known conservative activist and ally of President Donald Trump, was shot and wounded during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday.

The incident occurred approximately 20 minutes after Kirk began his performance as part of his "American Comeback Tour" during a question-and-answer session with students.

According to witnesses and a university spokesman, shots were heard coming from a nearby building, and Kirk was hit near the neck, leading to chaos at the scene and an immediate campus lockdown. Kirk was hospitalized, according to a report from Reuters, although no updated details on his condition were provided.

The university issued an alert confirming that “Today at about 12:10 a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk. He was hit and taken from the location by his security. Campus police is investigating, a suspect is in custody.”

The event, organized by Turning Point USA, was open to the public and was part of a series of campus stops to promote conservative ideals, including discussions on political issues.

For his part, President Donald Trump noted on his Truth Social account, “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

Vice President JD Vance also requested prayers for Kirk, describing him as "a genuinely good guy and a young father."

Likewise, the event generated a wave of reactions from Republican and conservative figures on the X platform.

FBI Director Kash Patel tweeted, “We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, posted: “Charlie Kirk is a great friend and an amazing person! Lara, Luke, Carolina and I will be praying for him, his wife Erika and their 2 children.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson noted, “Please join us in praying for our good friend, Charlie Kirk.”