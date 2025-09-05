Congressman Burchett assaulted by pro-Hamas protester: "He had bad breath"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de septiembre, 2025

Tim Burchett (R-TN) got into a physical altercation with a pro-Hamas protester. The Tennessee congressman was accosted by a man outside the Longworth Building of the House of Representatives, and Capitol Police had to intervene.

According to Politico, the protester approached the Republican to berate him for his pro-Israel stance. At one point, the man shoved him, prompting another shove from Burchett. At that point, some police officers present there intervened, who subsequently questioned the protester in question.

"Everyone has a right to their opinion, and they can say all of the filthy stuff they want. But they don’t have the right to bump the congressman," they pointed out from the Tennessee Republican's office. In addition, the congressman stated that the protester who assaulted him had "bad breath."

Burchett, currently 61, came to Congress in 2019 after spending eight years as mayor of Knox County. He is noted for his views and initiatives on fiscal responsibility, often clashing with House Republican leadership.

After Sen. Marsha Blackburn announced her candidacy for governor in 2026, her name surfaced as one of the possible successors. Burchett said he would be “honored” to serve in the upper chamber.

"We sat beside each other in the state Senate. Literally, she was on my right hand, I was on her left. We’ve had a great friendship," he expressed about the senator. He has also attended her first campaign events.

As for the process to replace Blackburn, who is widely favored to win Tennessee's governorship, she could be the one to choose. It will all depend on when she resigns her seat.

According to the state constitution, if she leaves the Senate before taking office, the decision will fall to the outgoing governor, Bill Lee. On the other hand, if she assumes and then resigns her seat, she herself will choose her replacement.

In addition to Burchett, her colleagues Chuck Fleischmann and Andy Ogles have expressed interest. Whoever it is, he or she will serve until at least 2028, when a special election will be held.