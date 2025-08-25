ICE arrests illegal alien brother of Indian truck driver who killed three Floridians

Harjinder Singh at the time of the accident.capture Fox 35 .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de agosto, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested the brother of Harjinder Singh, the undocumented truck driver from India accused of killing three Floridiansfor making an illegal U-turn.

Singh's brother, Harneet Singh, a 25-year-old illegal immigrant, was riding as a co-driver at the time of the accident.

This week, Harjinder Singh, 28, was returned to Florida from California to face three counts of manslaughter by vehicle. Singh has been in police custody since his arrest.

According to federal agents, the individual allegedly entered the United States irregularly from Mexico, and after the crash failed an English test, correctly answering only 2 of 12 verbal questions and accurately identifying only 1 of 4 road signs.

Singh obtained his commercial license in the blue state of California, where he resides.

The fatal accident has prompted Secretary of State, Marco Rubio to suspend the issuance of work visas to foreigners seeking a CDL license to drive on U.S. roads.

"The growing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. highways is endangering American lives and undermining the livelihoods of American truck drivers," Rubio said in a statement.

English deficiency can prove fatal

In the past, the TrumpAdministration has complained, saying many of these foreign truckersdo not speak English or speak it poorly.

"This crash was aforeseeable tragedy directly caused by reckless decisions and compounded by despicable failures," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

Even before the fatal crash, Republican lawmakers have targeted foreign truckers, whom they point to for a spike in road accidents.

Obama Administration asked not to discriminate

Truck drivers have long been required to pass exams that include basic English proficiency, but in 2016 during the administration of then-President Barack Obama asked authorities not to take truck drivers off the streets solely because of their language deficiencies.