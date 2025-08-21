California: Department of Health and Human Services cancels sex education grant over 'gender ideology content'

Published by Agustina Blanco 21 de agosto, 2025

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Thursday the cancellation of a federal grant for California's sex education program due to the state's refusal to remove gender identity content from its educational materials.

The decision affects the Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP), an initiative created in 2010 under the Affordable Care Act to prevent teen pregnancy and promote sexual health.

In March, the HHS Administration for Children and Families (ACF) requested California to submit PREP materials for a medical accuracy review. Following the review, HHS identified content that, according to acting Undersecretary Andrew Gradison, includes "multiple examples of gender ideology" such as lessons that teach that gender identity is distinct from biological sex and that boys can identify as girls and vice versa.

HHS considers this content to be outside the scope of the statute authorizing PREP, which focuses on educating about abstinence, contraception and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases. In June, Gradison gave California a 60-day deadline to remove such references.

However, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) responded on Aug. 19 that it would not make modifications, arguing that the materials are medically accurate, relevant and had already been previously approved by the ACF.

Gradison asserted that the PREP statute "does not mention gender ideology" and that it is "not supported by the weight of science," justifying the termination of the grant, which represents a $12.3 million loss to California. Now, CDPH has 30 days to appeal the decision.

The Trump administration "will not allow taxpayer dollars to be used to indoctrinate children,” Gradison stated, warning that other states that include similar content will face consequences.