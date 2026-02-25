ANALYSIS
Erika Kirk, woke policy victims and astronauts among State of the Union address guests
Over the past four decades, it has become a tradition for presidents, and more recently lawmakers, to make an exclusive guest list for the event.
President Donald Trump will deliver tonight's State of the Union address. One that, in his own words, will be long because he has "a lot to talk about" about how the country is doing.
Who stands out among tonight's guests?
Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, is one of the star guests. Kirk was invited by the president himself. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Kirk's attendance as "one of President Trump's special guests" in a release on X.
Erika Kirk will be one of President Trump's Special Guests at the State of the Union— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 24, 2026
"The president will call on Congress to 'firmly reject political violence against our fellow citizens' with Charlie Kirk's widow in the chamber."https://t.co/7DOmUAVVbz
In addition, Leavitt also confirmed a Dailly Caller story that noted that the president's guests also include Sage Blair, a young girl who was separated from her parents at age 14 after her school officials attempted to subject her to trans surgery.
A White House official told Reuters that the parents of 20-year-old National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, who was fatally shot in an ambush in downtown Washington, D.C. late last year, will also be official guests.
As for the first lady, the White House explained that Melania Trump's guests reflect her impact on education, technology and foster care. They are Sierra Burns, a participant in the Melania Trump Foster Youth to Independence Program, and Everest Nevraumont, a 10-year-old Alpha School student, AI advocate and TEDx speaker.
JNS
House speaker invites brother of slain Israeli Embassy staffer as State of the Union guest
"Sierra and Everest embody my ongoing mission to uplift America’s foster youth and expand opportunity for our next generation through education and technology," said First Lady Melania Trump.
On the other hand, it was learned that Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, the crew of NASA's Artemis II lunar mission, will be invited as guests. The invitations in this case were sent by Mike Johnson. The Republican also invited Claire Lai, daughter of China critic and former media mogul Jimmy Lai, who is in a Chinese prison.
Democrats not far behind
Chuck Schumer, leader of the Senate Democrats, invited Raiza Contreras, mother of Dylan Lopez Contreras, a Venezuelan student allegedly detained by immigration agents. Schumer claimed Dylan entered the United States legally and was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after attending a mandatory court hearing, according to Reuters.