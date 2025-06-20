The Department of Health gave California a 60-day deadline to remove 'all gender ideology references' from its sex-education program

Published by Agustina Blanco 20 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump's administration has imposed a 60-day deadline on California to revise its federally funded Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP) or risk losing that funding.

The directive, issued by the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), requires the state to eliminate “all gender ideology references” in its program and curriculum.

HHS specifically criticized the CA PREP for including content that teaches that gender identity is distinct from a person's biological sex. Andrew Gradison, acting undersecretary of ACF, stated:

“The Trump Administration will not tolerate the use of federal funds for programs that indoctrinate our children. “The disturbing gender ideology content in California’s PREP materials is both unacceptable and well outside the program’s core purpose.”

Gradison underscored ACF's commitment to “radical transparency and providing accountability” to ensure parents are informed about what is being taught in schools.

The CA PREP receives approximately $6 million in federal funds.

For his part, a spokesman for California Gov. Gavin Newsom noted that the HHS letter is under review and expressed surprise at being notified through Fox News rather than directly by HHS, according to reports from The Hill.

The spokesman defended the program, highlighting its evidence-based approach and effectiveness.

California at a crossroads



California now faces a decision to reform its CA PREP program within the deadline or risk losing federal funds. If California fails to modify its PREP curricula and materials appropriately, ACF has the authority to withhold, reject, suspend or terminate the federal grant.