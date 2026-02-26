China: Pro-democracy tycoon and activist Jimmy Lai wins appeal in fraud conviction

Published by Carlos Dominguez | afp 26 de febrero, 2026

Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy media entrepreneur from Hong Kong, won an appeal Thursday in a fraud conviction, just days after he was sentenced to prison in another national security-related trial.

The ruling was a surprise victory for Lai, 78, founder of the defunct Apple Daily newspaper, who was sentenced this month to 20 years in prison on charges of colluding with foreign forces under a national security law imposed by the Asian giant.

Lai remains jailed

The fraud case arises after a contract dispute and is unrelated to the charges against Lai under the national security law. Lai did not go to court and remains jailed for the time being.

"We allowed the appeals, deleted the convictions and dismissed the sentences," said Judge Jeremy Poon, head of the high court.

The Department of Justice of the semi-autonomous region announced that it will carefully analyze the ruling "to evaluate the possibility of filing an appeal," a government spokesman said after learning of the decision.

It is not yet known how Thursday's decision will influence the total time Lai will have to spend in prison.