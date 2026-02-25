Treasury announces new sanctions against Iran

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de febrero, 2026

The Treasury Department announced new sanctions against Iran on Wednesday, continuing what Washington calls its campaign of "maximum pressure" ahead of talks between the two sides in Geneva.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened attacks if Iran does not reach a deal on its nuclear program.

The latest sanctions by the Treasury Department target more than 30 individuals, entities and vessels said to be facilitating "illicit sales of Iranian oil" as well as its weapons production.

In particular, vessels operating "as part of Iran's parallel fleet, which transport Iranian oil and petroleum products to foreign markets" were targeted as a means of attacking the authorities' sources of revenue, Treasury said.

"Iran exploits financial systems to sell illicit oil, launder the proceeds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist proxies," charged U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a statement.

In his State of the Union address Tuesday night, Trump accused Tehran of "sinister" nuclear ambitions after ordering a massive military deployment in the Gulf.