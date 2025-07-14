Trump's message for the anniversary of his assassination attempt at Butler: 'God saved me that day for a purpose'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 13 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump commemorated the first anniversary of the attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, through a statement released by the White House. In it, he paid tribute to Corey Comperatore, reaffirmed his belief that God spared his life for a “purpose,” and declared that “the American spirit has always triumphed—and will always triumph—over the forces of evil and destruction.”

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, the then-Republican candidate was in the middle of one of his campaign rallies. At one point, while explaining the impact of the Biden administration’s border crisis using a chart, Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots at him. Although Trump typically did not turn to look at the chart, he did so at that exact moment—a subtle movement that allowed the bullet aimed at his head to graze his ear instead.

However, the gunfire struck three attendees. One of them was Corey Comperatore, a former firefighter who lost his life shielding his family from the attack. Trump honored Comperatore during the Republican National Convention, where he displayed the hero’s uniform. “He gave his life selflessly, acting as a human shield to protect them from the flying bullets. He threw himself over them and was hit. What a great man he was,” Trump said in his RNC address.

“Today we honor his spirit of love, unity, and resilience”

To mark the first anniversary of the shooting, the White House published a presidential statement.

"One year ago today, at 6:11 pm-eight minutes after taking the stage on the grounds of Butler Farms to address thousands of Americans gathered at a campaign rally-rifle fire broke out, and an assassin's bullet came within a quarter inch of ending my life and silencing our movement to restore American greatness. Yet, by the hand of providence and the grace of Almighty God, my life was spared," the statement began.

The president also expressed gratitude to the medical personnel who treated the wounded, to the rally attendees, and to the “patriots who raised their fists in support and national pride.”

“However, one name stands above all for selfless service and ultimate sacrifice on that fateful day. The world will never forget the tragic loss of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, veteran, and devoted husband and father. When gunfire erupted, Corey did not hesitate to protect his wife and two daughters. He died a hero, and we are eternally grateful for his inspiring love, valor, and faithfulness,” the president continued.

Trump concluded with a reflection on the events of July 13, 2024, and underscored the need to remember the “heroes” of that day in Pennsylvania.

"It remains my firm conviction that God alone saved me that day for a righteous purpose: to restore our beloved Republic to greatness and to rescue our Nation from those who seek its ruin. One year after the attempt on my life in Butler, our country is in the midst of a new Golden Age. History will remember the would-be assassin for his cowardice and failure, but the magnificent legacy of the heroes of July 13, 2024, will forever be etched upon the heart of our Nation. Today, we pay tribute to their spirit of love, unity, and resilience-and we proclaim with one voice the epic battle cry that has reverberated all across the world: 'Fight, fight, fight!'" Trump concluded.