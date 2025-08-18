Zelenski says in Washington he wants to end war with Russia "quickly and reliably"

Published by Víctor Mendoza 18 de agosto, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski said all sides seek a quick end to the warof Russiain his country and called for a lasting peace, as he arrived in Washington on Sunday night for a meeting with the U.S. president.

"We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably," Zelenski posted on social media.

The Ukrainian leader will meet with Donald Trump on Monday along with a group of European leaders.