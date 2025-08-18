Zelenski says in Washington he wants to end war with Russia "quickly and reliably"
The Ukrainian president arrived in the federal capital to meet with Donald Trump.
Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski said all sides seek a quick end to the warof Russiain his country and called for a lasting peace, as he arrived in Washington on Sunday night for a meeting with the U.S. president.
"We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably," Zelenski posted on social media.
">
I have already arrived in Washington, tomorrow I am meeting with President Trump. Tomorrow we are also speaking with European leaders. I am grateful to @POTUS for the invitation. We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably. And peace must be lasting. Not…— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 18, 2025
The Ukrainian leader will meet with Donald Trump on Monday along with a group of European leaders.
World
Trump rules out possibility of Ukraine regaining Crimea or joining NATO
Sabrina Martin
World
European leaders to hold summit with Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump
Agustina Blanco