Zelenski says in Washington he wants to end war with Russia "quickly and reliably"

The Ukrainian president arrived in the federal capital to meet with Donald Trump.

Trump and Zelenski meeting in Rome in a file image.

Víctor Mendoza
Published by
Víctor Mendoza

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski said all sides seek a quick end to the warof Russiain his country and called for a lasting peace, as he arrived in Washington on Sunday night for a meeting with the U.S. president.

"We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably," Zelenski posted on social media.

The Ukrainian leader will meet with Donald Trump on Monday along with a group of European leaders.

