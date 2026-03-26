IOC reintroduces genetic testing for women to participate in 2028 LA Olympics

Published by Alejandro Baños 26 de marzo, 2026

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Thursday that chromosomal testing will again become mandatory for all athletes participating in women's events at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

These genetic tests, intended to protect female sports categories and the athletes themselves, were in effect in the Olympic world from 1968 to 1996.

"Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females, determined on the basis of a one‑time SRY gene screening," the IOC said through a statement.

The aim is to protect "fairness, safety and integrity in the female category," the body added.

In doing so, the IOC, which sentenced saying the measure "is not retroactive," removes from the equation the rule issued in 2021 that allowed each federation to set its own policy.

"It would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category"

IOC president Kirsty Coventry defended the position that has been taken and was clear that the goal will always be to protect and provide security for biological women in their sporting categories.

"As a former athlete, I passionately believe in the rights of all Olympians to take part in fair competition. The policy that we have announced is based on science and has been led by medical experts. At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat," Coventry stressed. "So, it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe."

This measure has already been in place since last year in three disciplines: athletics, boxing and skiing.