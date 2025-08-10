The electoral redistricting war: these are the seven states that could go the way of Texas

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 10 de agosto, 2025

Texas' effort to redraw its district lines could inspire several other states to follow suit, sparking a real electoral battle on state maps just before reaching the midterm elections in 2026.

According to a report by The Hill, so far there are at least seven states whose officials, whether Democratic or Republican, are considering or have left open the possibility of initiating an electoral redistricting process cwith the goal of winning additional seats for their parties, although the feasibility of each case depends on state laws and procedures.

Ohio

Besides Texas, Ohio is the only state that is already assured of a new map before 2026, due to the fact that the current one was approved by simple majority and not by bipartisan supermajority. Now, with Republicans controlling both state houses, the GOP could snatch seats from Democrats Marcy Kaptur (District 9) and Emilia Sykes (District 13). That means Republicans would hold about 12 of Ohio's 15 House seats.

California

It's not just Republicans who are actively operating to redraw state lines. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is pushing for a special election in November to allow for a new map if Texas or another Republican state acts first. The move could categorically counter realignments in other states, as it could add as many as five additional seats for Democrats in the lower House.

However, the process for California to redistrict in time for the midterms is very complex, though possible. While the state has an independent commission that is charged with determining district lines, Gov. Newsom confirmed Friday that the state may move forward with a special election in November to create a new map for the rest of the decade.

Florida

As in California and Texas, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Republican leadership in Florida are evaluating changes to the electoral map that could solidify their party's advantage heading into 2026. Among the potential seats at risk are those held by Democrats Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Jared Moskowitz and Darren Soto, whose constituencies could be redrawn to favor the GOP.

The Republican push has been bolstered following a state Supreme Court ruling that rejected complaints by Democratic groups and lawmakers accusing the current map of diluting the African-American and Hispanic vote, a practice known as "racial gerrymandering." The judicial ratification of the current mapping removed one of the main legal obstacles, paving the way for Republicans to study a new redistricting that could give them key seats in a state that has shown a growing conservative tilt in recent election cycles.

Indiana

Vice President JD Vance recently met with Gov. Mike Braun (R) to ask him for a mid-decade reapportionment that, if approved, would put Democrat Frank Mrvan's seat in the northwestern part of the state at risk. While Braun did not say yes to the request, he left open the possibility of initiating a reapportionment process.

Missouri

According to The Hill, the White House also identified Missouri as a possible state to reconfigure the electoral map, with Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver as a prime target for potential redistricting. However, the legislative landscape is uncertain: while some Republican leaders show openness to the idea, others fear that a special session to address redistricting could generate unnecessary political cost. Acting House Speaker Chad Perkins moved from skeptical to more receptive after talks with the White House but reservations persist in the state Senate, keeping the plan in an undefined phase.

New York

New York Democrats have expressed their intention to redraw district lines to expand their representation in Congress, but the legal framework complicates this. The state has an independent commission that must draw up the map and receive legislative approval. Altering this system would require a constitutional amendment, which must be approved in two consecutive legislatures before being put to referendum, making any change before the 2028 election virtually impossible. Still, Governor Kathy Hochul has stated that she is exploring all legal and legislative alternatives to expedite the process, including dissolving or reforming the commission.

New Jersey

In New Jersey, Democrats maintain control of both state houses, but face two key barriers: an independent commission that draws districts and an express constitutional prohibition against mid-decade redistricting. Overcoming these restrictions would require a constitutional amendment, and while the Democratic Party has the votes to pass it, the timetable works against them. The law requires a three-month notice before putting the amendment to a vote, and the deadline to place it on the ballot for the 2026 election already expired this Monday.