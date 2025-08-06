Democrats who fled Texas denounce 'trumpmandering' on anniversary of Voting Rights Act

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de agosto, 2025

On Wednesday, during the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, Democrats in the Texas Senate held a press conference in Boston to protest what they described as nationwide efforts to "amend" congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The battle over redistricting in Texas reached the steps of the Massachusetts state House of Representatives in Boston.

During the event, Texas Democratic Senator Carol Alvarado said, "We've all heard of the term Gerrymandering, which was coined here in Massachusetts. This, ladies and gentlemen, is Trumpmandering. And all Republicans are pandering to Trumpmandering. And if it can happen in Texas, the second largest state in the country, it will happen elsewhere. This is not an isolated case. It is a pattern. If we don't stop it now, they will copy it and replicate it across the country. They are trying to rewrite the rules of democracy in the middle of the game, not because they won, but because they are afraid of losing."

According to Texas Senator Borris L. Miles, the redistricting of the Lone Star state's electoral maps is a move to discriminate against black and brown voters:

"It's another poll tax and another way to discriminate against black and brown voters from voting in the state of Texas. But it's not just Texas in this fight. Texas is the first, but your state could be next. We have to stop this NOW!"

On the other hand, Texas Democratic Senator Armando Walle said that there was a need to "stop the rampant criminality" in the White House.

The senator said that "it's no coincidence that when the president picks up the phone and calls Governor Abbott, he moves quickly and takes aim at these four or five majority-minority seats."

"He's cracking communities and packing communities," Walle added.

During the conference, veteran Texas Sen. Royce West, who is living through his third redistricting battle, spoke out to say that Democratic lawmakers are not running away.

"We are spreading the word across the country. We are not running away and some of the narrative from some of the media has been that we have run away."

For his part, San Antonio state senator and Hispanic caucus chairman José Menéndez said Texas state representatives need support, since they are paid "$600 a month and fined $500 a day."

Menendez also called on the media to report properly.

"No one runs away from their obligations," the Hispanic caucus chairman asserted.

Texas Democrats in Illinois forced to evacuate hotel after bomb scare

On Wednesday, a bomb threat forced the evacuation of a hotel in St. Charles, Illinois, where some Texas House Democrats who fled to block a vote on redistricting were staying.

Rep. Ann Johnson and Rep. John Bucy, condemned the threat, linking it to incendiary rhetoric from Republicans. Johnson cited Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's comments about "hunting them down" as a contributing factor to the threat.

The group was scheduled to hold a news conference with Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, which was postponed because of the incident.