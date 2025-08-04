Tensions escalate in Texas: Democrats defy Abbott amid redistricting fight

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de agosto, 2025

The Democratic Texas lawmakers, who on Sunday abandoned the state to break quorum in order to block a vote before the state House on a redistricting proposal, again charged against the governor, Greg Abbott.

According to these legislators, the proposal alters the electoral balance and weakens representation in traditionally Democratic cities or urban areas, such as Dallas and Houston.

Lawmakers who left Texas on Sunday face a minimum fine of $500 for each day of absence. In addition, Greg Abbott ramped up the pressure, and signaled that if they do not return by the start of Monday's 3:00pm (local time) session he will proceed to expel them from office.

"These absences were premeditated for an illegitimate purpose," said Abbott, who argued that they amount to "an abandonment or resignation from an elected state office."

Democrats flee to blue states

Democrats who left Texas have dismissed Abbott's threat and are now in the blue states of Illinois and New York, where their respective governors have pledged to support them in their effort to stop the new Texas congressional maps from passing.

"This is not a decision we make lightly, but we do so with absolute moral clarity," Gene Wu, chairman of the Texas House Democratic caucus, said in a statement.

State Rep. Ann Johnson said Monday on X : "Texas Democrats will stand up and protect democracy, even if it costs them a lot," asserting during a CNN interview that the whole situation "shows how desperate" Republicans are.

A group of Democratic lawmakers in New York on Monday also responded to the Texas governor.

"We, the Democratic contingent, are paying attention to what our constituents are demanding of us," said Jolanda Jones, a Democratic state representative from Texas, at a news conference with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, in Albany.

"I'm a lawyer. There is no crime in the Texas penal code for what he says. Respectfully, she's making shit up, OK? He has no legal mechanism. She's putting up smoke and mirrors," Jones asserted.

Jones assured on X: "I'm not afraid and neither are my Democratic colleagues."

For his part, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, said Sunday that his state would protect Texas Democrats who fled the Lone Star State.

"Donald Trump is trying to cheat the system in Texas, but these Democratic lawmakers refuse to let it go without a fight," Pritzker said in an X post.

"Their fight is our fight. I'm proud to stand with them as they protect their constituents," he added.

"They are here in Illinois. We're going to do everything we can to protect every one of them and make sure that - because we know they're doing the right thing, we know they're following the law," the Illinois governor said during a press conference Sunday alongside Texas Democratic lawmakers.

"It's Ken Paxton who is not following the law. It's Texas leaders who are trying not to follow the law," he continued. "It's them who are being held accountable."

Ken Paxton: Democrats "trying to run away like cowards"

Attorney General Ken Paxton had already reiterated Sunday that lawmakers who are purposely absent could be arrested for abandoning their duties, a move allowed by state law in cases of obstruction of the legislative process.

"Texas House Democrats who try to run away like cowards must be found, arrested and brought back to the Capitol immediately," Paxto said in X on Sunday.

"We must use every tool at our disposal to go after those who think they are above the law," he added.

Gregg Abbott: "Self-serving" Democrats

For his part, Abbott stood firm Monday: "Texans don't run from a fight," he reiterated on Fox News, again threatening to throw Democrats out of the House. "They have lost their seats and face possible felony charges."

"These Texas Democrats who fled the state are not serving Texans. They are serving themselves," the Texas governor added.