Trump said Nancy Pelosi "should be investigated" after accusing her of enriching herself with confidential congressional information

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 30 de julio, 2025

The president Donald Trump called Wednesday for an investigation into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for alleged insider trading, also known as insider trading, after accusing her of benefiting financially from non-public information obtained through her position in Congress. "And what I do think is Nancy Pelosi should be investigated because what she has the highest return of anybody practically in the history of Wall Street save a few. And how did that happen? Nancy Pelosi became rich by having insider information…I think that’s disgraceful [..] I think Nancy Pelosi should be investigated!" declared Trump during a White House press conference on the committee vote on a bill that would ban stock trading by lawmakers, presidents and vice presidents.

The bill was originally introduced by Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley and was recently passed by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, with a final vote of 8 votes in favor and 7 against, with all Democrats in the Senate and Hawley voting for passage. On the bill, Trump told reporters that "I’ll take a look at it. But conceptually I like it." Such legislation would prohibit both congressional lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks, as well as presidents and vice presidents, although in the latter case the rule would apply only to future administrations.

In recent years, Pelosi has come under heavy criticism from Republicans and some members of her own party for the stock trades her husband has been making. While there is no hard evidence of wrongdoing on her part, and despite the fact that the Democratic leader has stated on several occasions that she does not engage in stock trading, her husband, Paul Pelosi, does as a venture capitalist, which has raised numerous suspicions.