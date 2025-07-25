DeSantis announces immigrant flights out of Alligator Alcatraz have begun

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de julio, 2025

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began flying illegal immigrants out of the detention center known as Alligator Alcatraz.

The DHS-operated flights have already taken around 100 detainees to other countries, said DeSantis, who expects that number to rise soon.

"I am pleased to report that those flights out of Alligator Alcatraz by DHS have begun. The cadence is increasing. We've already had several flights, in the last few days, we've had hundreds of illegals [who] have been removed from here," the governor said from the detention center.

When asked about the exact number of deportations and the destination of the planes, Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said to Fox News Digital:

"Open the deportation planes!"

Likewise, DeSantis said that "the whole purpose is to make this a place that can facilitate the increased frequency and number of deportations of illegal aliens, and that is the goal."

"And one of the reasons why this was a sensible spot is because you have this runway that's right here. You don't have to drive them an hour to an airport. You go a couple thousand feet and they can be on a plane and out of here," the governor added.

"This airport is able to accept commercial-size aircraft and conduct both daytime and nighttime operations," DeSantis stated.

Ron DeSantis: "We're charging full speed ahead to deliver on immigration enforcement"

Moments after speaking from Alligator Alcatraz, the Florida governor stated on X:

"This is a mandate set upon us by the American people. Florida’s state and local agencies are serving as force multipliers for federal efforts to arrest and deport illegal aliens. We’re charging full speed ahead to deliver on immigration enforcement."