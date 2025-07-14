Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former associate, is considering testifying before Congress about the so-called 'list'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de julio, 2025

Ghislaine Maxwell, former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly willing to testify before Congress, according to a Daily Mail report citing sources close to her. Maxwell was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in federal prison and fined $750,000 for multiple federal crimes connected to Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

In addition to being Jeffrey Epstein’s partner and closest confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell played a central role in recruiting victims and managing the operations of his trafficking network. She coordinated logistics across multiple properties, hired staff, arranged travel, and helped create the conditions that enabled the exploitation of minors. Maxwell was ultimately convicted on charges including conspiracy to transport minors and sex trafficking of minors.

Aside from Epstein himself, Maxwell remains the only individual to have faced trial in connection with his broader criminal network. According to a source cited by the Daily Mail, she would be willing to appear before Congress and share her story, if given the opportunity.

“Congressional hearings have been held into everything from JFK's assassination to 9/11. The Epstein Files rank up there with those cases. Ghislaine would be willing to speak before Congress and tell her story," the source told the outlet.

This revelation arrives amid renewed controversy within the Trump administration over the handling of the Epstein case. After the Department of Justice concluded that Epstein died by suicide and found no evidence of a “client list” used for blackmail, reports emerged of internal tensions involving FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

There was even speculation that both Patel and Bongino were considering resignation over disagreements with Attorney General Bondi’s handling of key documents. The DOJ’s conclusions drew sharp criticism from prominent MAGA figures, including Laura Loomer, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Mike Lindell. Fox News host Megyn Kelly also joined the backlash, placing direct blame on Bondi for the case’s mismanagement.

Shortly afterward, Patel confirmed he would remain in his position, while President Trump publicly defended Attorney General Bondi, dismissing renewed interest in the Epstein case as “a waste of time.”