Lara Trump says new information on Epstein likely to be released: 'The president wants transparency'

Published by Sabrina Martin 14 de julio, 2025

Lara Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and one of his closest advisers, signaled Monday that more documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation could be released, despite the Department of Justice's previous indication that there would be no new disclosures.

During an interview with commentator Benny Johnson, Lara Trump asserted that the president will "probably" seek to release more information about the case, responding to growing public interest in learning details not yet revealed. The president wants to "set things right," he said.

Open stance on transparency

Lara Trump explained that while she does not know for certain what documents exist, she does know that this issue is important to Donald Trump and that he has expressed a desire to act transparently. "He does want transparency on all these fronts, everything we're talking about," she stated.

The Department of Justice had previously issued a memo stating that no further releases would be made and that there was no alleged list of names linked to the Epstein case. However, recent statements by Lara Trump indicate that the Trump administration may revise that position.

He "hears all the noise" and wants to provide answers

While acknowledging that this issue does not currently top the president's priorities, Lara Trump assured that he "hears all the noise, and he hears all the consternation out there," and is attentive to the concerns of the citizenry.

"There is no plot to keep this information away...I think we're gonna get more transparency on it very soon," she added.