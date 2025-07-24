DOJ preparing task force to probe evidence Tulsi Gabbard brought forward against Obama

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de julio, 2025

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday that it will create a task force whose goal will be to evaluate recent statements made by the country's Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, regarding the alleged politicization of the intelligence community. The announcement comes a day after President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of treason, alleging that the Democratic leader spearheaded a significant effort to falsely link him to the Russian regime in an attempt to sabotage his 2016 presidential campaign, when he ran against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Trump's accusations against Obama came after Gabbard threatened last Friday to refer several Obama administration officials to the DOJ for official prosecution for their role in an intelligence assessment of Moscow's interference in that presidential election, in which Trump pulled off one of the biggest political upsets ever seen in the country's modern history by defeating the former Obama secretary of state.

In a statement, the DOJ said it took with great concern and seriousness the various allegations that have surfaced in recent months about the way part of U.S. intelligence had become politicized, adding that the task force will study all the evidence provided by Gabbard. "This Department takes alleged weaponization of the intelligence community with the utmost seriousness," he said. The Department of Justice announced the creation of a Task Force to evaluate evidence disclosed by the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and investigate potential legal steps that could stem from her disclosures," the DOJ explained.

After declassifying several documents, Gabbard claimed that the disclosed information showed a "treasonous conspiracy" by some senior Obama administration officials in 2016 in order to sabotage Trump.