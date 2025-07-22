Hunter Biden lashed out at the "elite" of the Democratic Party and revealed that Joe Biden was on medication during the disastrous debate with Trump

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 21 de julio, 2025

Hunter Biden said during an interview with Andrew Callaghan published Monday thatthe "elite" of the Democratic Party overreacted to the lamentable performance of his father, the former president Joe Biden, during the famous presidential debate against Donald Trump in 2024, in which he came across as disoriented and incoherent at certain points. "That debate was awful. But we could have survived if it weren't for the fact that people in the Democratic Party — the inside elite Beltway group of people — were not going to allow it to happen. We watched Joe Biden turn 80 and 81 and then 82. We watched him get old in front of our eyes... That does not mean that you're incapacitated," commented the son of the Democratic leader, who also strongly criticized several important figures within the party, such as strategists James Carville and David Axelrod.

Regarding his father's performance in the debate with the then Republican candidate, Biden revealed that the Democratic leader had consumed Ambien, which is a drug to treat insomnia and, according to the FDA, has strong risks of side effects such as drowsiness in those patients over 70 years old. "I know exactly what happened in that debate. He flew around the world. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep and he gets up on the stage and looks like a deer in the headlights," explained Biden, who did not specify how long his father had been taking such medication in the days leading up to the debate.

'We are going to blow up the party if you don’t drop out'

The debate against Trumpwas the last nail in the coffin for the presidential aspirations of then-President Biden, given the unfortunate image he left in an event of maximum transcendence and seen live by millions of people in the United States and the world. Shortly after the debate culminated, the Democratic Party forced the then-president to give up his candidacyin favor of his then-vice president Kamala Harris, who would become the party's new nominee and eventually fall to defeat against Trump.

"They said, ‘We are going to blow up the party if you don’t drop out. We’re going to protest this all the way up for the next month, all the way up to the convention,'" the former president's son recounted during the interview, in which he also downplayed the scope of the Democratic revolt against his father. "The people who came out against him were nobody, except … Speaker Emeritus [Nancy] Pelosi [D-Calif.] did not give a full-throated endorsement. The entirety of the progressive side of the Democratic Party said Joe Biden has got more of our agenda accomplished in four years than any president in history," he commented.

Likewise, Biden explained to Callaghan that, in his opinion, the event that marked the definitive end to his father's candidacy was his testing positive for COVID-19. "He woke up in the morning and he had a severe case of COVID, and the pictures of him getting on and off the plane were just devastating, and then the vultures descended. So Joe Biden, I think, did the most selfless thing that I know of any politician in the history of this f—ing country,” he added. “He stepped aside to save the party," he noted.