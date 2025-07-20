Trump urges Thune to cancel the August recess to confirm the rest of his nominees

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump urged Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Saturday to cancel both the August recess and other "long weekends" so he can expedite the confirmation of the rest of his nominees. "Hopefully the very talented John Thune, fresh off our many victories over the past two weeks and, indeed, 6 months, will cancel August recess (and long weekends!), in order to get my incredible nominees confirmed. We need them badly!!!" the conservative leader wrote in a post on his Truth Social account.

According to the Senate calendar, the August recess is officially scheduled to begin on August 4 and last until Labor Day, September 1. While there are several other recesses planned for the remainder of this year, many of these are scheduled for holidays. However, one recess is scheduled for early October and another for early September, and neither is related to holidays.

A busy period in both chambers

The president's call for Thune to cancel the August recess and the others comes after an intense period in both the Senate and the House of Representatives these past few months, in which Democrats and Republicans have clashed over different issues, the latest being everything related to the publication of the files on financial mogul and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During that period, Trump counted on one of his most important victories in this second term, as was the passage of the "One, Big Beautiful Bill." After an extensive debate in which even several important figures within the Republican Party, such as Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and SpaceX founder Elon Musk -who during the first months of this second presidency was in charge of leading the Department of Government Efficiency, also known as the DOGE-, harshly criticized the "One, Big Beautiful Bill" by assuring that it would multiply the debt and represent a considerable risk for the country's economy in the future.