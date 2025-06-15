Thune: Senate will work through recess if necessary to pass Trump's economic plan before July 4

Published by Sabrina Martin 15 de junio, 2025

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) warned that lawmakers could stay in Washington over weekends and even sacrifice the July 4 recess to pass President Donald Trump's ambitious economic package, the "Big, Beautiful Bill."

"It is a huge priority, obviously, for the president. He campaigned on it," Thune assured during an interview with "Fox News Sunday". "This is an agenda that we are all committed to, and we will roll into the 4th of July recess, if necessary, in order to get this on the president's desk."

Internal resistance and fiscal doubts

Although the bill has the backing of the Republican leadership, it faces objections within the party itself. Some senators, including Ted Cruz, have expressed concerns about its potential fiscal impact. Against that backdrop, Thune responded with determination during his interview with host Shannon Bream: "It'll get done."

Historic cuts and structural reforms

The senator explained that the proposal includes "the largest spending reduction in history," with a cut that could range between one and two trillion dollars. "We'll see where we finally end up in the Senate, but it will be a major reduction in spending, coupled with reforms to programs to get rid of waste, fraud, and abuse, and then also have on the other side pro-growth policies," he said.