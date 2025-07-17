House Republicans are considering subpoenaing Joe and Jill Biden for the investigation into the possible cover-up of their health care during their presidency

Published by Sabrina Martin 16 de julio, 2025

The Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee is considering subpoenaing former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden as part of an investigation seeking to determine whether people around them concealed signs of cognitive or physical impairment during their time in the White House.

The possibility of subpoenaing them gained further traction after a private meeting with Anthony Bernal, a former close adviser to Jill Biden. Bernal was called to testify as part of the investigation but quickly left the room after invoking the Fifth Amendment, a legal remedy that allows citizens to avoid answering questions that could self-incriminate them.

Committee chairman James Comer assured that a final decision has not yet been made, but they are not ruling out any action. "We're going to try to get answers. We're going to try to do this rapidly," the Republican congressman from Kentucky stated.

Call for subpoena of the entire Biden administration



Congressman Byron Donald, a Republican from Florida, was clearer in his statements. He assured that, in his opinion, all the people who worked during Biden's presidency should appear before the committee, regardless of their position. "I don't care if they were a secretary. I don't care if they were a janitor working in there. They've all got to come in and answer questions," he said. Asked if that also included the former first lady, Donalds responded firmly, "Of course."

For the legislator, Bernal's refusal to answer is a worrisome sign. "Anthony Bernal was the right-hand man. That's her guy, her chief of staff. If he came in here and pleaded the fifth, I'm sorry, the former first lady, she's got to come in here and answer questions," he concluded.

Suspicions about decisions without direct presidential control The committee's investigation includes a review of decisions made in the White House using the autopen system, a tool that allows documents to be signed automatically. Republicans want to know whether some of those decisions were executed without the president's full knowledge.

Former aides also avoided testifying

Anthony Bernal is the fourth former adviser questioned as part of this investigation. Before him, other aides, such as former White House physician Kevin O'Connor, also pleaded the Fifth Amendment. So did Annie Tomasini, former deputy chief of staff, although her subpoena was handled through her attorney.

Comer and Donalds acknowledged that invoking the Fifth Amendment is a legal right, but they believe this conduct creates more doubt about what really happened in the White House during Biden's tenure.