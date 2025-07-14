Andrew Cuomo runs as independent in New York after his defeat in the Democratic primary

Published by Sabrina Martin 14 de julio, 2025

Andrew Cuomo, former governor of New York, announced Monday that he will remain in the mayoral race as an independent candidate, determined to prevent the more radical wing of the Democratic Party from taking control of the city. After losing the primary to Socialist lawmaker Zohran Mamdani, Cuomo assured that the last word has not yet been said and that he will fight to defeat what he described as a real threat to New York's future.

"The fight to save our city isn’t over," Cuomo said in a video posted on social media. He said Mamdani "offers slick slogans but no real solutions," and noted that only 13% of the electorate participated in the June primary. "The general election is in November and I am in it to win it," he declared.

A split scenario that could favor Mamdani

Cuomo now shares the November ballot with current mayor Eric Adams, who is also running as an independent, and Curtis Sliwa, a Republican Party representative and founder of the Guardian Angels group. However, different sectors have warned that the presence of several candidates could split the moderate vote and allow Mamdani to win with a plurality.

Given this concern, donors and voters who reject the socialist's agenda have called for unity around a single candidacy. The possibility of Mamdani benefiting from a split vote has raised concerns among those who fear a radical shift in city politics.

The lawmaker's campaign responded by accusing Cuomo and Adams of trying to cozy up to "billionaires and Republicans," while Mamdani, 33, insists on focusing his message on the affordability of city living.

A comeback marked by scandals and political erosion

Cuomo's candidacy comes nearly four years after his forced departure from power in 2021, following multiple accusations of sexual harassment that led him to resign as governor. Although he denies any wrongdoing, the attorney general's report detailed that at least 11 women had singled him out for inappropriate conduct.

During the Democratic primaries, Cuomo was considered a favorite thanks to his political experience and his recognized fundraising ability. However, his campaign was criticized for avoiding contact with voters and limiting his public appearances.