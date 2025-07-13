Trump threatens to revoke Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship, she calls him 'mentally ill'

Published by Just The News / Nicholas Ballasy 13 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he's considering revoking actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” he wrote.

Trump and O'Donnell have had a longstanding feud since before he ran for president in the 2016 election.

Following Trump's social media post, O'Donnell criticized Trump on TikTok.

"The potus ladies n gentlemen is a disgrace to all our beautiful country stands for – he is a danger to the nation – a mentally ill untreated criminal who lied to america for a decade on the apprentice – thanks mark burnett – and u fell for it – its so tragic," she wrote.

"Had u grown up in Ny – as i did and he did – u too would know what a total fool he is – add me to the list of people who oppose him at every turn – its now or never america 🇺🇸 – my little posts from dublin upset him – go arrest a few brown people u truly evil man child," she also wrote.

Nicholas Ballasy serves as Senior Editor and correspondent for Just The News.

© Just The News