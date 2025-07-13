Trump faces furious backlash on Truth Social after defending Pam Bondi

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 12 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump's defense of Attorney General Pam Bondi, amid the controversy over the handling of Jeffrey Epstein's files, has caused a veritable firestorm on Truth Social, with his own base expressing their notorious anger with the president's stance.

His post, in which he called Bondi "fantastic" and asked not to "waste time on Jeffrey Epstein," generated more than 20,000 responses in less than five hours, most of them harshly critical.

The reactions represent disappointment among his base, who accuse Bondi of lying about the "Epstein Files" and Trump of ignoring the facts about the case.

Several users recalled the president's campaign promises when he said his administration would show complete transparency about the Epstein case.

User Chrissy3607, one of those who received the most likes, wrote:

“We want the ELITE PEDOS exposed! You promised us that. Pam promised us that. Kash promised us that. Now it’s OUR fault bc we want that promise fulfilled and call Pam out every time she lies? What else has she lied to us about?”

Another user, identified as @TheMilford, took a similar stance:

“You are losing too many in your base. [...] Pam Bondi has not been telling us the truth. Her story changed each time. [...] For us, this will not go away. This is about the children!”

Another user suggested that the president might be covering up information:

“This is going to cost you so many supporters. [...] We want the guilty to pay. It appears you or a loved one was in on it and you want this to go away. Everyone I know is upset about this and it will kill MAGA.”

The underlying message, overall, was very clear: Thousands of voters who supported Trump continue to expect complete transparency around the Epstein case, and see the endorsement of Bondi as a betrayal of that promise and the victims.

User @MagnusMagaius said, “Americans care because there needs to be accountability. [...] It is a slap in the face to the many victims that have come forward. This can't be swept under the rug.”

Some users, even, expressed a change of stance:

“Not buying it Mr. President! Downplaying this without disclosing the truth of Epstein, his island, Ghislaine locked up [...] Mossad, CIA involvement... it’s gone too far to dismiss. [...] I’ll continue to stand by you but my trust level will definitely not be maxed out anymore!”

Trump's message came after various media outlets published reports of an alleged confrontation between Bondi and top FBI officials Dan Bongino and Kash Patel. However, the overall reaction suggests that backing the attorney general could cost the president politically.