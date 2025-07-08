Trump responds to questions about Jeffrey Epstein: ‘Are we still talking about him?’

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump criticized the media for continuing to ask questions about the Jeffrey Epstein case. At a Cabinet meeting that also included Attorney General Pam Bondi, reporters questioned the latest reports on the case.

"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?" Trump asked in response to a reporter's question to Attorney General Pam Bondi about the findings of the Justice Department and the FBI. "This guy's been talked about for years."

The president argued that there are other issues that are more important to Americans and gave the tragedy in Texas as an example. He branded talking about the Epstein issue as a "waste of time" and a "desecration."

"I can't believe you're asking a question about Epstein at a time like this," he added.

For her part, the attorney general decided to clarify a few points on the matter. She detailed that the apparent glitch in the video was due to an old recording system that automatically restarts every night.

"The minute missing from the video… What we learned from the bureau of prisons, every night they redo that video. It's old from like 1999. Every night the video is reset. Every night should have the same minute missing. So we're looking for that video to release that as well showing that a minute is missing every night. That's it on Epstein," Bondi said.

After the president's and the attorney general's comments became known, businessman Elon Musk criticized the government's position on the issue. He insisted that "How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?"

In addition, Musk asserted that Steve Bannon "is in the Epstein files."

DOJ findings The Department of Justice (DOJ) as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded that Jeffrey Epstein did not have a "client list" to extort and that he committed suicide. This was reported by Axios, after accessing a two-page memo detailing the findings.

The document remarks the enhancement of a security video showing that no one entered the area of the Manhattan prison where Epstein was held on the day of his death on Aug. 10, 2019. "The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the color, and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability," the memo reads.

"According to the memo, investigators closely examined footage of Epstein's Manhattan prison cell between around 10:40 pm on Aug. 9, 2019, when Epstein was locked in his cell, and around 6:30 am the next day, when he was found unresponsive," Axios added.

Tension also in Ukraine questions.

Asked who in the Pentagon authorized the suspension of aid shipments to Ukraine last week, President Trump responded: "I don't know. Why don't you tell me?", avoiding giving a direct answer.

"That's when I knew he was an idiot"

The president also revealed that he and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,General Mark Milley clashed over leaving equipment in Afghanistan when the United States withdrew its troops in 2021.

Trump, who has repeatedly insisted on recovering the billions of dollars in military equipment that U.S. forces abandoned in Afghanistan, stated that Milley justified at the time that it was cheaper to leave that material in the country.

"That's when I knew he was an idiot (...) Didn't take long to figure that one out. But they left all that equipment. But they left their dignity behind. It was the most embarrassing moment, in my opinion, in the history of our country. Not that we got out. We should have not been there, but that we got out the way we got out with great embarrassment and death", Trump said.