Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de julio, 2025

Mahmoud Khalil filed a $20 million lawsuit against the Trump administration. The pro-Palestinian activist, who spent 104 days in detention after authorities tried to deport him for his involvement in antisemitic protests at Columbia University, initiated legal action for damages. He was, he alleged, "falsely imprisoned, maliciously prosecuted, and smeared as an antisemite."

As the activist told The Associated Press, he cannot forgive the White House for keeping him imprisoned while his wife gave birth: "I cannot describe the pain of that night. This is something I will never forgive."

As for the damages suit, it names the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of State as co-defendants. If he wins the lawsuit, Khalil said he will share the money with others "affected by Trump's failed attempt to suppress pro-Palestinian free speech."

"They are abusing their power because they think they are untouchable. Unless they feel there is some sort of accountability, it will continue to go unchecked," Khalil stated in dialogue with AP.