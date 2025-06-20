Federal judge orders release of Mahmoud Khalil, the pro-Palestinian activist at Columbia University

Published by Agustina Blanco 20 de junio, 2025

A New Jersey federal judge, Michael Farbiarz, announced Friday that he will order the release of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who was being held in immigration detention in a Louisiana jail.

Khalil, a graduate of Columbia University was arrested on March 8th this year in the lobby of his Manhattan apartment building for his participation in pro-Palestinian protests on the university campus.

Khalil's lawyers had requested his immediate release on bail or, failing that, his transfer to New Jersey to be closer to his wife and newborn son.

Khalil's case is part of the measures pushed by the Administration of President Donald Trump for students who participated in university protests in opposition to Israel's war in Gaza.

According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Khalil's continued presence in the country could be detrimental to U.S. foreign policy. In that regard, the secretary of state, pointed out:

“The foreign policy of the United States champions core American interests and American citizens and condoning anti-Semitic conduct and disruptive protests in the United States would severely undermine that significant foreign policy objective.”

However, Judge Farbiarz had previously determined that Khalil could not continue to be detained solely for this reason, although he initially allowed his detention based on allegations that Khalil had lied on his application for permanent residency, something the activist adamantly denies.

Khalil, a graduate student in international affairs, played a prominent role as a negotiator and spokesperson for student activists during the protests at Columbia.

The Republican administration's fight against antisemitism

For its part, the Trump Administration has argued that non-citizens who participate in such protests should be deported, arguing that their views are anti-Semitic.

Khalil's lawyers, meanwhile, charge that his detention is an attempt by the Trump Administration to stifle free speech.

For his part, Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, had declared Khalil to be a "national security threat."

The border czar called Khalil "a threat to national security" while stating that to reside in the United States, one must abide by a set of rules.

"When you are on campuses -- I hear 'freedom of speech,' 'freedom of speech' -- can you stand in a movie theater and yell fire? Can you slander? Free speech has limitations," Homan said during an appearance.

"Coming to this country either on a visa or becoming a resident alien is a great privilege, but there are rules associated with that. You might have been able to get away with that stuff in the last administration, but not this administration."