Department of Education eliminates free tuition for undocumented immigrants

Published by Diane Hernández 10 de julio, 2025

The Department of Education on Thursday reversed a Clinton-era rule that allowed illegal immigrants access to taxpayer funds to enroll in technical and vocational schools.

According to Trump's Department of Education, the old rule allowed illegal immigrants in the country to access federal funds, in violation of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act (PRWORA), to be used for career, technical and adult education programs.

The news was shared exclusively by The Daily Caller, who assured that the agency notified postsecondary education programs this week that the rule will no longer be interpreted according to the standards of the Clinton administration (1993-2001).

According to the report, schools are required to verify the eligibility of participants.

"Postsecondary education programs funded by the federal government should benefit American citizens, not illegal aliens," Secretary of Education Linda McMahon told the media outlet.

"The Department will ensure that taxpayer funds are reserved for citizens and individuals who have entered our country through legal means who meet federal eligibility criteria," she added.

The notice stemmed from President Donald Trump's Feb. 19 executive order ending taxpayer subsidies for illegal immigrants.

The Department of Education will begin implementing the new interpretation of the rule as of Aug. 9, 2025.

The Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act The PRWORA limits the use of federal public benefits primarily to U.S. citizens and permanent residents.



In 1997 the Clinton administration's Dear Colleague Letter exempted postsecondary education programs, such as vocational and technical programs, from this rule.



The Trump Education Department claimed that this letter "misrepresented the law by creating artificial distinctions among federal entitlement programs based on the method of assistance."

In recent months, the Trump administration has sharply criticized states that offer special benefits to undocumented immigrants in education. It has even sued those that allow foreigners to qualify for in-state college tuition.

On June 30, the administration announced it would revoke nearly $7 billion in federal grants that went in part to English as a second language education, claiming the funds were being used to advance "a radical left-wing agenda" and sometimes went to illegal immigrants.