Trump administration cancels Harvard's international student visa program

Published by Agustina Blanco 22 de mayo, 2025

This Thursday the Administration of President Donald Trump announced the revocation of the certification of the Harvard University Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVIS), prohibiting the institution from enrolling international students starting with the 2025-2026 academic cycle.

The move, reported by The New York Times, represents a significant escalation in tensions between the Republican Administration and the prestigious Ivy League university, amid a dispute over compliance with the Administration's demands.

The decision was communicated through a letter sent by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to the university, as reported by the media outlet, which obtained a copy of the document.

In the letter, Noem states, “I am writing to inform you that effective immediately, Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification is revoked.”

Noem, on her X account, wrote:

“This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus. It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments. Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused. They have lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law.

Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country.”

This decision follows a recent exchange between the Administration and Harvard over the legality of a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) request for detailed records of the university's international students as part of an ongoing investigation.

The move is part of a series of pushback by the Trump Administration with Harvard as part of reforming international student admissions and screening processes, according to a letter sent to the university on April 11.

The revocation of the SEVIS certification means that international students currently enrolled at this university will have to transfer to other institutions or risk losing their legal status in the United States, according to reports from Fox News.