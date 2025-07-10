Citing the "witch hunt" against Bolsonaro and an "attack" on freedom of speech, Trump imposed 50% tariffs against Brazil

Published by Joaquín Núñez 9 de julio, 2025

Donald Trump announced tariffs of 50% on Brazil. Through a letter addressed to President Lula da Silva, President Trump cited among his reasons the "witch hunt" against former president Jair Bolsonaro and attacks on "free elections" and "freedom of expression" in the South American country.

After a pause in terms of tariffs, the White House resumed the practice in recent days. Japan, South Korea, Algeria, Brunei, Iraq, Libya, Moldova, and the Philippines were among the countries affected.

In the case of Brazil, it recently hosted a summit of the BRICS in Rio de Janeiro. "We express serious concern with the increase in trade-distorting unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures," the member countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, said in a statement.

"I knew and dealt with former President Jair Bolsonaro, and respected him greatly, as did most other Leaders of Countries. The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace. This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!", Trump wrote in the letter sent to President da Silva.

He then went on to list other reasons to substantiate the decision, such as Brazil's "attacks on free elections and Americans' fundamental rights of free speech," explicitly naming the local Supreme Court.

"Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Brazil a Tariff of 50% on any and all Brazilian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade this 50% Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff. (...) UOur relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal," added the president, alluding to his concept of "fair" trade.