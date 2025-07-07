Epstein case: Authorities concluded that he committed suicide and found no evidence of a 'client list'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de julio, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ), as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded, that Jeffrey Epstein did not have a "client list" to extort and that he committed suicide. So reported Axios, after accessing a two-page memo detailing the findings.

The document remarks on the enhancement of a security video showing that no one entered the area of the Manhattan prison where Epstein was held on the day of his death on Aug. 10, 2019. "The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the color, and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability," the memo reads.

"According to the memo, investigators closely examined footage of Epstein's Manhattan prison cell between around 10:40 pm on Aug. 9, 2019, when Epstein was locked in his cell, and around 6:30 am the next day, when he was found unresponsive," Axios added.

On the alleged blackmail, FBI and DOJ authorities found "no incriminating 'client list,'" and "no credible evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals." For these reasons, no additional charges will be filed in the case.

While both Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, now heads of the FBI, had been skeptical about the causes of Epstein's death before joining the Trump administration, they have changed their tune in recent months.

"As someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor who's been in that prison system, who's been in the Metropolitan Detention Center, who's been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that's what that was," Patel asserted in May. "I’ve seen the whole file, he killed himself," Bongino noted for his part.