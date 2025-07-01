Trump to attend opening of “Alligator Alcatraz” and witness arrival of first detainees

Published by Agustina Blanco 30 de junio, 2025

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump will visit the Everglades of Florida to attend the official opening of a new immigration detention center, known as "Alligator Alcatraz," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced.

The center, located at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Miami-Dade County, is designed to shelter up to 5,000 undocumented immigrants as part of the Trump Administration's mass deportation campaign.

DeSantis, who authorized its construction under an emergency order, stressed its strategic location: “If someone escapes, you know, there are a lot of alligators you're going to have to contend with. No one's going anywhere once you do that.”

The name "Alligator Alcatraz" comes from its remote setting, surrounded by dangerous wildlife, including alligators and pythons, with only one access road.

For her part, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump's trip on Monday, noting that the center is "an efficient and low-cost way to help carry out the largest mass deportation campaign in American history."

In addition, Leavitt detailed that the president will be accompanied by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, Governor DeSantis, Congressman Byron Donald, and other state and local leaders.

Reactions and controversy

The construction of the center has generated strong criticism from environmentalists and Democrats. Last Saturday, protesters lined up along Highway 41, which runs through the Everglades, with signs denouncing the project as “another stupid plan to abuse people & the Everglades” and demanding the removal of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from Florida.

In addition, on Friday, two environmental groups filed a lawsuit against several federal and state agencies, including DHS and the Florida Division of Emergency Management, arguing that the center threatens the Everglades ecosystem, according to reported the Associated Press.

Gov. DeSantis defended the project during a tour of the facility on Friday, asserting on Fox & Friends that "The state of Florida is all in on President Trump’s mission" to increase detention, processing, and deportation capacity.

Noem, for his part, endorsed the facility as ideal for "some of the worst offenders" who entered illegally during the Biden Administration.

In a post on X on Friday, Noem stated, “Alligator Alcatraz, and other facilities like it, will give us the capability to lock up some of the worst scumbags who entered our country under the previous administration. I will continue to stand alongside our officers as they protect and defend our homeland.”

Criminals who will go to Alligator Alcatraz

DHS issued an official statement publishing a list of 11 illegal immigrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) this year who could be transferred to the new detention center in the Everglades.

The names and convictions

On May 20, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Santo Villaba-Reyes, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who was convicted of manslaughter.

On February 6, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Alberto Godinez-Lopez, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala who was convicted of manslaughter.

On Feb. 7, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Johnny Dieudonne, an illegal immigrant from Haiti who was convicted of kidnapping and false imprisonment.

On March 1, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Jan Veslino, an illegal immigrant from the Philippines who was convicted of obscene communication: traveling to meet a minor for sexual purposes.

On April 13, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Mauro Gomes-Barbosa, an illegal immigrant from Brazil who was convicted of manslaughter.

On March 17, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Paul Urquiza-Orosco, an illegal immigrant from Peru who was convicted of producing and distributing child pornography.

On March 27, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Noel Acosta-Moya, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who was convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

On June 9, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Adolfo Santoscoy-Rodriguez, an illegal immigrant from Mexico who was convicted of child abuse and forcible rape.

On June 13, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Roberto Mosquera del Peral, an undocumented immigrant of Cuban origin, convicted of assault, escape from custody, vehicle burglary, aggravated assault on a police officer, and manslaughter. He is also a member of the Latin Kings gang.

On June 22, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Maher Elbrahimizada, an illegal immigrant from Iran who was convicted of arson and manslaughter.