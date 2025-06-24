"Alligator Alcatraz": Trump Administration approved construction of new detention center for illegal immigrants in Florida

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de junio, 2025

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Monday that the plan to build a new detention center for illegal immigrants in the Everglades is not only moving forward but that the detention center would already be officially operational next July following approval from the federal government. During an interview with YouTube host Benny Johnson, Uthmeier reiterated his comments from last week in which he revealed that the detention center would be called the "Alligator Alcatraz," adding that it will be built at the currently abandoned Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

Likewise, the attorney general commented that he met this Sunday with the "Border Czar" of the Administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Tom Homan, with whom he talked about different issues related not only to the current immigration situation in the country but also to the detention center he wanted to create. Likewise, Uthmeier offered several details about what would be a new confinement site for illegal immigrants. "As of this morning, the federal government has approved our detention facility plan. We'll have 5,000 beds by early July, a couple of facilities, including what I call Alligator Alcatraz.'"

Much of the funding will come from FEMA

Shortly after Uthmeier's remarks, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem detailed in a statement that the federal government would fund the detention center, adding that such funding will come "in large part" through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) shelter and services program. "Under President Trump's leadership, we are working at turbo speed on cost-effective and innovative ways to deliver on the American people's mandate for mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens. We will expand facilities and bed space in just days, thanks to our partnership with Florida," Noem said in his statement.

When asked how the migrants would be housed, Uthmeier responded that "light infrastructure" would be used, which he described as "heavy-duty tent facilities [and] trailer facilities." Similarly, Florida's attorney general commented that "We'll detain, deport, and get people out of this country," Uthmeier said. "It's a great facility," adding that the site is already in a remote area and that "the perimeter is already set by Mother Nature."