Senator Thom Tillis announces retirement after Trump's harsh criticism and whips up a frenzy in to see who will succeed him

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 29 de junio, 2025

Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, confirmed Sunday that he will not seek re-election in 2026 amid an open confrontation with President Donald Trump and divisions within the Republican Party.

Tillis, who has represented North Carolina in the Senate since 2015, was one of two Republicans who voted against his ambitious tax package, known as the "Big, Beautiful Bill," which includes tax cuts, healthcare tweaks, increased public funding for security, and other provisions.

Trump's response to Tillis' no vote was immediate. The president called the senator a "talker and complainer," publicly warning that he would back a primary opponent to prevent his re-election. Within hours, Tillis decided to step aside and Trump celebrated in style.

"Great News! 'Senator' Thom Tillis will not be seeking reelection," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"For all cost cutting Republicans, of which I am one, REMEMBER, you still have to get reelected. Don’t go too crazy! We will make it all up, times 10, with GROWTH, more than ever before," he added in another post.

In the statement where he announced his decision not to seek re-election, the senator openly questioned the current political climate in Washington, D.C., criticizing the two-party system for not opposing what he considers extreme positions.

"Too many elected officials are motivated by pure raw politics who really don't give a damn about the people they promised to represent on the campaign trail," the Republican senator said.

Tillis also charged that fewer and fewer leaders are willing to seek consensus and exercise independent thinking over their party's hard lines.

"In Washington over the last few years, it's become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species," the senator, who further noted that the decision was not a difficult one to make, wrote.

"As many of my colleagues have noticed over the last year, and at times even joked about, I haven't exactly been excited about running for another term. That is true since the choice is between spending another six years navigating the political theatre and partisan gridlock in Washington or spending that time with the love of my life Susan, our two children, three beautiful grandchildren, and the rest of our extended family back home. It's not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking re-election."

With his retirement confirmed, the list of names to succeed him has already begun. According to Fox News, congressman and military veteran Pat Harrigan, elected in 2024 to represent North Carolina's 10th congressional district, is one of the first politicians seriously weighing a Senate run.

Fox News also cited Rep. Tim Moore, who represents North Carolina's 14th congressional district, as a potential candidate.

With this scenario laid out, North Carolina is shaping up to be a major battleground heading into the midterm elections, featuring a Republican internecine that promises to be deep and a key seat at stake that could define the future of the Senate and, therefore, Congress.