Trump's mega-bill can now proceed: JD Vance convinced undecideds, as Trump pushed from social networks

Published by Agustina Blanco 28 de junio, 2025

Tense moments were experienced this Saturday on Capitol Hill in the midst of the discussion for the Senate runoff on the advancement of the on the advancement of President Donald Trump's ambitious bill, known as the "One Big, Beautiful Bill."

The vote ended 51-49 and senators have a long session ahead of them. Well, Chuck Schumer forced everyone to read aloud the entire bill, which will likely take 10-15 hours.

In the evening hours, Vice President JD Vance moved to the Capitol, ready to break a crucial 50-50 vote in the Senate, which in the end he did not need to break. But he did need his negotiating skills to convince.

🚨 BREAKING: JD Vance has ARRIVED at the Capitol to break the tie and advance Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill



He is needed in the chambers!



pic.twitter.com/eQz30ck99c — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 29, 2025

The vice president is on the Senate floor talking to the remaining Republican senators who have not voted to “work out issues” Fox News notes.

For his part, Trump also moved to the Oval Office in the White House to closely monitor the process and lobbied senators from social media.

Senator Ron Johnson changed his vote

Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, who had said he would vote no, changed his vote from "no" to "yes" dramatically.

Yes, by Senator Murkowski

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, who was expected to vote no, voted yes. This comes after the senator repeatedly expressed concern about the legislation, citing deep cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Trump lashes out at Sen. Tillis

President Donald Trump sharply criticized Republican Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) in two posts on Truth Social, accusing him of standing in the way of advancing the "One Big, Beautiful Bill," the mega-bill currently facing a crucial vote in the Senate.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just SCORCHED Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) for voting down the Big Beautiful Bill's advancement...PRIMARY TIME?



"Looks like Senator Thom Tillis, as usual, wants to tell the Nation that he’s giving them a 68% Tax Increase, as opposed to the Biggest Tax Cut… https://t.co/j3MmtMO5Ht pic.twitter.com/MhUTiybjQV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 29, 2025

Trump noted that Tillis opposes what he describes as “Biggest Tax Cut in American History!” accusing him of backing a 68% tax increase and failing to understand the importance of extending the debt limit, an issue Republicans supported before the Nov. 5 election.

In addition, he criticized Tillis for not supporting North Carolina's tobacco industry and for favoring Chinese-made wind energy projects, which the president said are costly and damaging to the landscape.

Trump also chastised Tillis for his absence during recovery efforts following the recent flooding in North Carolina, where the president claimed to have received an "A+ grade" for his response, while calling Tillis "missing in action."

In a defiant tone, Trump warned that Tillis' opposition to the bill, which includes proposals such as eliminating taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security, as well as measures to strengthen border security, the military and sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing, is a "big mistake" for the country and the citizens of North Carolina.

In a second release, Trump announced that he will be meeting in the coming weeks with potential candidates to run against Tillis in the Republican primary, seeking a representative who will best defend the interests of North Carolina and the United States.

Trump's message to Republican senators

Trump, in a third release, reminded Senate Republicans that Democrats would love to see tax increases.

"Republicans must remember that they are fighting against a very evil, corrupt and, in many ways, incompetent (Policywise!) group of people, who would rather see our Country “go down in flames” than do the right thing and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! The Democrats would LOVE to see the Biggest Tax Hike in History (68%!), No Border Spending (Open Borders!), and a weak, underfunded Military, so we wouldn’t be able to do things like we did just one week ago in Iran. We gave the Dems a Debt Extension because it was the right thing to do, but they won’t do it for us. The one thing they do have is an ability to stick together, and vote as one group (They don’t have GRANDSTANDERS!). They also have House and Senate Rules that give Great Power to their Leaders – Committee Chairmanships, etc. Republicans don’t have that, have never been able to get it, BUT THEY SHOULD! What we do have is wonderful people and phenomenal Policy, and that should win Elections every single time!"

The bill, which spans 940 pages, has been the subject of intense negotiations and last-minute modifications to comply with the Byrd Rule, which limits provisions in Budget Reconciliation to changes in spending, revenue or the public debt limit.

Areas under review include public land sales, rural hospitals, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), solar and wind energy projects, state and local taxes (SALT), education, federal pensions, and whaling in Alaska.

Here's how were the things stand in the Senate

Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) had already announced they would vote against it, both on the motion to debate and on the final vote.

This makes the backing of figures such as Susan Collins (R-ME) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) took hold.

Republican majority leader John Thune (R-SD) introduced a modified version of the bill Friday night after coordinating with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

However, Johnson warned that excessive changes in the Senate could complicate passage in the House, where the Republican majority is similarly slim.

Vance's presence on Capitol Hill underscores the importance of this moment for Trump's agenda and the fate of the US.