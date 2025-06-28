Trump will stay in DC all weekend to work by phone and push for his "big, beautiful bill" amid Senate roadblocks

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 27 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump canceled his activities outside the White House and will remain in Washington, D.C., throughout the weekend to personally lead negotiations with Senate Republicans with the goal of unlocking his ambitious "big, beautiful bill."

According to NewsNation, Trump even canceled a weekend trip to his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey to push his mega bill now facing roadblocks in the Senate. Other media also reported that the president will stay in DC to work by phone to talk to congressmen.

The megillah, which includes tax cuts and funding for border and homeland security, plus tax breaks for workers and retirees, is currently somewhat stalled in the Senate, where the so-called reconciliation process and the GOP's own internal divisions have complicated the initial schedule, intended for July 4 as the deadline for the bill to be signed into law.

In fact, although the president himself had set next week as the deadline, the problems in the Upper House and the already slightly subtle changes to the text are generating significant unease among House Republicans, casting real doubt on the July 4 deadline.

However, Trump himself, despite at one point saying that it was not necessary to have the bill ready by July 4, is now publicly insisting that the deadline must be met. The president even said Senate Republicans will work all weekend to finish the mega-bill.

"The Great Republicans in the U.S. Senate are working all weekend to finish our 'ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"We are on the precipice of delivering Massive General Tax Cuts, NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY FOR OUR SENIORS, Permanently Securing our Borders, an even Bigger and More Powerful Military (I rebuilt it during my First Term, and it is already the Best, but we will make it BETTER!), unleashing our American Economy, dominating the Energy Market, creating Jobs, and getting money back to American Families," he added.

Likewise, Trump anticipated that the House of Representatives "must be ready to send it to my desk before July 4th," promising that its passage will be "a wonderful Celebration for our Country, which is right now, 'The Hottest Country anywhere in the World' — And to think, just last year, we were a laughingstock."

Trump's public optimism was not matched by Senate and House leaders.

Upper House Majority Leader John Thune said Friday afternoon thatthe votes needed to pass the megaleyare not yet guaranteedand that Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough is still reviewing the text pending the release of its final version.

According to various reports, several provisions of the mega bill, such as the exclusion of illegal immigrants from Medicaid or restrictions on gun silencers, have already been discarded as not falling within the reconciliation rules.

In turn, House Minority Whip Mike Johnson acknowledged that the date could be pushed back.

"I don't want to even accept that as an option right now," he said before saying that the final version of the mega-bill will be calmly analyzed by all congressional Republicans.

"We can't make any of these final decisions until we see their bill," Johnson said. "I'm going to give all of my members plenty of time to digest that. The House will not be jammed by anything. I made that commitment."

At the moment, there is still no full consensus among the most conservative Republicans with Republicans from Democratic states over the state and local tax (SALT) deduction, while other senators expressed doubts about provisions that would affect rural hospitals or about the proposed moratorium on state regulations on artificial intelligence.

Faced with this complex landscape, President Trump opted to centralize efforts from DC and stay in constant contact with key legislators.

The Republican president considers this "big, beautiful bill" not only a centerpiece of his economic agenda but also a tremendous political symbol that will undoubtedly set a milestone and course for his second term.