Justice Department sues North Carolina over inaccurate voter list

Published by Williams Perdomo 28 de mayo, 2025

The Justice Department reported that it filed a lawsuit against North Carolina and the state Board of Elections for failing to maintain an accurate voter list, in violation of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA).

The lawsuit alleges that North Carolina used a state voter registration form that did not require voters to provide identifying information, such as a driver's license or the last four digits of a Social Security number.

Subsequently, the complaint highlighted, voters were registered on the state voter rolls without the required information, and many of them remain on the rolls without it.

Executive Order 14248 In that regard, the DOJ recalled that on March 25, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14248, entitled "Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections," to ensure that elections are held in accordance with federal laws that protect against illegal voting, illegal discrimination and other forms of fraud, error or suspicion.

"Accurate voter registration rolls are critical to ensure that elections in North Carolina are conducted fairly, accurately, and without fraud," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

"The Department of Justice will not hesitate to file suit against jurisdictions that maintain inaccurate voter registration rolls in violation of federal voting laws," Dhillon added.