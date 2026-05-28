From wild hedonism... to Congress? Dan Bilzerian's radical political assault

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de mayo, 2026

Immense wads of cash, high-end vehicles, luxury watches and jewelry, mansions, women, yachts, private jets, trips to any corner of the planet.... And all this exhibiting it on social networks without any modesty; hence he earned the nickname of The King of Instagram. After his stints as a poker player and entrepreneur, Dan Bilzerian -a global media phenomenon- has decided to temporarily put away his manual of unbridled consumption to write a new chapter in his hedonistic life: the leap to Capitol Hill..

Although he never intended to go into politics - as he assures-, in mid-April Bilzerian made it official that he was running in the Republican Party to defend the interests of Florida's 6th congressional district in the House of Representatives. There are different reasons that led him to embark on this adventure, all of them included in his campaign slogan: America First.

Despite competing under the Republican acronym, Bilzerian has distanced himself from the party leadership. So much so that he has even been critical of Donald Trump and the management that has led some issues, mainly with his foreign policy. He defined the president as an "Israeli shill". Moreover, he makes no secret of his anti-Semitism; something he acknowledges in his own election platform.

Dan Bilzerian: origins, fortune and media phenomenon

Born in Tampa (Florida) on December 7, 1980, Bilzerian is the son of Paul Bilzerian and Terri Steffen. His father, of Armenian descent - hence his Armenian passport - was a stockbroker on Wall Street who had trouble with the law over tax issues. Right out of high school, he enlisted in the Navy, where he understood "the real cost of wars fought on behalf of foreign nations and jewish bankers at the expense of American lives and tax dollars," he says on his campaign website.

After leaving the Army - he says he "received an honorable discharge" - Bilzerian began his advanced business studies at the University of Florida. However, after four years, he quit and began playing poker claiming that, after playing twelve years, he won "over $50 million".

Dan Bilzerian on a yacht in 2023.TT News Agency via AFP.

Dan Bilzerian saw that, with his earnings, he could afford anything he wanted. He began to document hedonistic life he adopted on his social media, monetizing his image and expanding his wealth. Millions of people began to follow in his footsteps online, reacting endlessly to his posts, making him a media phenomenon and the man with the most followers on Instagram at the time. His lifestyle eventually took a toll on his health, suffering two consecutive heart attacks when he was 25.

Bilzerian later founded Ignite International Brands, a lifestyle company that sold everything from cannabis and vape products to energy drinks with which he turned over "a half a billion dollars," he says. It went on to be listed on the Canadian stock exchange.

Announcement of his candidacy

In recent years, he focused on other matters. He wrote his autobiography "by himself with no ghost writer or editor" and devoted himself to reflecting on what suited him best, on whether or not that hedonistic life was "the answer to happiness." He also began to focus on politics and the needs of the country and Americans, "calling out everything that celebrities around the world were scared to talk about."

Aware of his media reach, he began to expose his ideas on his social media, until in April he took a radical turn and filed his candidacy for Florida's 6th congressional district with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), aiming to defeat incumbent Republican Rep. Randy Fine, whom he has even insulted on several occasions. It is expected to be one of the most high-profile pre-midterm election primary contests.

"Yes, I'm running," he said in a message sent to The Daytona Beach News Journal.

"America First," antisemitism, abolishing the Fed and deporting illegal immigrants

Subsequently, he released his electoral platform, dubbed "Dan's Plan." Bilzerian summarized his promises in eight points, the ideas that he will take to Congress if elected to represent Florida's 6th district and that he will defend before Democrats and before Republicans, despite the fact that he is running on behalf of his party and will have to break with the party's ideology.

Dan Bilzerian (front right), on a private jet.NJ / Cordon Press.

Bilzerian's plan is presented as a radical alternative to the traditional political system of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, which he accuses of perpetuating the same dynamics of corruption. The core of his argument focuses on what he defines as a "true" America First agenda. Its main objective is to call out and stop the steady flow of billions of tax dollars from U.S. citizens overseas, arguing that the current system prioritizes foreign interests while domestic interests are in a state of neglect.

Relatedly, Bilzerian openly criticizes foreign influence and runaway military spending, taking harsh aim at the funding of international wars and the sending of public resources to other countries. He points to collaboration with Israel. Bilzerian does not hesitate to show his antisemitic sentiments, making comments against everything concerning Jews and Israel, as seen in this post, as well as this and this.

Bilzerian also has fiscal and economic proposals. For example, he advocates a comprehensive restructuring of the tax collection system. He also wants to abolish the Federal Reserve and wants to establish a single excise tax.

He also makes mention of the border and national security. His goal, to protect them and remove all illegal immigrants. "No more flooding the country," he assures.

Dan's Plan: the eight points "Abolish the ATF, IRS, and Federal Reserve." "'America First': No more foreign aid." "Secure the Border and Deport Illegals." "Prosecute Treason and Dual Loyalty." "No More Endless Foreign Wars." "Hold Politicians Accountable." "Real 'America First,' Not the Fake Version." "End Jewish Supremacy."

In short, Bilzerian's proposal seeks to connect with the discontent of a sector of the electorate that feels betrayed by the traditional political class in Washington, with a platform aimed at dismantling the bureaucratic structure and putting the country's economic resources at the exclusive service of the citizens. The moment of truth will come on Aug. 18, when voters cast their ballots in the Republican Party primaries.