Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was hospitalized for an allergic reaction

Published by Agustina Blanco 17 de junio, 2025

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Washington on Tuesday after suffering an allergic reaction, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said, “Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering," according to CNN reports.

Noem, 53, former governor of South Dakota and the state's former representative in Congress, took over as secretary of homeland security just days after President Donald Trump's election to his second term and was confirmed by the Senate in late January.

Noem has become a central figure in implementing the president's immigration agenda, which includes measures such as deploying soldiers to the border and deporting undocumented immigrants.