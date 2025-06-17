Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was hospitalized for an allergic reaction

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said, “Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering.”

Secretary of Security Kristi Noem at Cecot (File)

Secretary of Security Kristi Noem at Cecot (File)AP/Cordon Press.

Agustina Blanco
Published by
Agustina Blanco

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Washington on Tuesday after suffering an allergic reaction, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said, “Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering," according to CNN reports.

Noem, 53, former governor of South Dakota and the state's former representative in Congress, took over as secretary of homeland security just days after President Donald Trump's election to his second term and was confirmed by the Senate in late January.

Noem has become a central figure in implementing the president's immigration agenda, which includes measures such as deploying soldiers to the border and deporting undocumented immigrants.

Noem also oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

In addition to his role in immigration policy, Noem oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), along with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
tracking