Impeachment and outrage: Democratic Party reacts strongly against Trump for bombing Iran

Published by Agustina Blanco 21 de junio, 2025

The recent announcement by President Donald Trump of the bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities carried out on Saturday has generated a wave of reactions among Democratic leaders in Congress.

The responses reflect a deep divide within the party, with criticism from figures such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and Hakeem Jeffries, while Senator John Fetterman expressed support for military action.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Call for impeachment

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), strongly condemned Trump's decision, calling it a serious constitutional violation. In a message posted on X, Ocasio-Cortez stated:

"The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers. He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."

The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.



He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations.



It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2025

Chuck Schumer: Demands clarity and enforcement of the War Powers Act

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also expressed concern about Trump's military action. In a statement issued the same day of the attack on X, Schumer noted:

"President Trump must provide the American people and Congress clear answers on the actions taken tonight and their implications for the safety of Americans. No president should be allowed to unilaterally march this nation into something as consequential as war with erratic threats and no strategy.

"Confronting Iran's ruthless campaign of terror, nuclear ambitions, and regional aggression demands strength, resolve, and strategic clarity. The danger of wider, longer, and more devastating war has now dramatically increased. We must enforce the War Powers Act and I'm urging Leader Thune to put it on the Senate floor immediately. I am voting for it and implore all Senators on both sides of the aisle to vote for it."

Statement from Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer:



"President Trump must provide the American people and Congress clear answers on the actions taken tonight and their implications for the safety of Americans. No president should be allowed to unilaterally march this nation… — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 22, 2025

Schumer stressed the need to comply with the War Powers Act, which requires congressional authorization for significant military actions, and criticized what he deems a lack of a clear strategy on the part of the Trump administration.

Hakeem Jeffries: Criticism of lack of authorization and unfulfilled promises



House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries issued a statement on his website, in which he accused Trump of misleading the country and increasing the risk of war in the Middle East. Jeffries stated:

"Donald Trump promised to bring peace to the Middle East. He has failed to deliver on that promise. The risk of war has now dramatically increased, and I pray for the safety of our troops in the region who have been put in harm’s way. President Trump misled the country about his intentions, failed to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force and risks American entanglement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East. First, the Trump administration bears the heavy burden of explaining to the American people why this military action was undertaken. Second, Congress must be fully and immediately briefed in a classified setting. Third, Donald Trump shoulders complete and total responsibility for any adverse consequences that flow from his unilateral military action."

Jeffries emphasized the lack of consultation with Congress and expressed concern for the safety of U.S. troops, holding Trump directly responsible for the potential consequences of military action.

Elizabeth Warren: Condemns bombing as unconstitutional

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren expressed her strong opposition to the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities ordered by President Donald Trump. In a message posted on X, Warren stated:

“The United States should not wage war against Iran. Donald Trump’s bombing of Iran is unconstitutional. Only Congress can declare war — and the Senate must vote immediately to prevent another endless war.”

The United States should not wage war against Iran.



Donald Trump’s bombing of Iran is unconstitutional. Only Congress can declare war — and the Senate must vote immediately to prevent another endless war.



This is a horrific war of choice. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 22, 2025

John Fetterman: Support for military action

In contrast to the criticism of his Democratic colleagues, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) expressed his support for Trump's decision. In a message posted on X, Fetterman stated:

"As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by [President Trump]. Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities. I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world."

As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS.



Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities.



I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YZ0pIaunff — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 22, 2025

The stance taken by Fetterman, known for his staunch support for Israel, puts him in a minority position within the Democratic Party. His support for military action has generated internal tensions, especially among more progressive lawmakers like Ocasio-Cortez.