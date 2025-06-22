"Now Iran, the world's largest financier of terrorism, must make peace": Trump informs complete destruction of Iran's nuclear capacity by the US

Published by Orlando Avendaño 21 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump spoke to the nation tonight to report the "complete destruction" of Iran's nuclear program.

"Now Iran, the world's largest financier of terrorism, must make peace," Trump reported.

"For 40 years, Iran has been screaming 'Death to America.' ... They have been killing our people. I decided a long time ago that I would not allow this to happen. This cannot continue," Trump said.

The president assured that the operation against Iran's three major nuclear power plants, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, was flawless. He also said it was conducted in full cooperation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We worked as a team like no other," Trump said.

The president was quite brief. Accompanied by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Trump said Iran must come to the negotiating table quickly and that, should it refuse or attack any U.S. troops or civilians, it would face devastation worse than that of the past eight days.

A few minutes before Trump's speech, Netanyahu spoke. In a brief address, the Israeli prime minister congratulated the U.S. president for his "courage" and "strength."

"President Trump and I often talk about 'Peace through strength.' First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight President Trump showed a great deal of strength," Netanyahu said.