"Now Iran, the world's largest financier of terrorism, must make peace": Trump informs complete destruction of Iran's nuclear capacity by the US
Accompanied by his vice president and the secretaries of state and defense, the president said that if it did not sit down to negotiate, the theocratic regime would face worse devastation than that of the past eight days.
President Donald Trump spoke to the nation tonight to report the "complete destruction" of Iran's nuclear program.
"Now Iran, the world's largest financier of terrorism, must make peace," Trump reported.
">
"The U.S. military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime ... I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success," says @POTUS.— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 22, 2025
"Iran must now make peace." pic.twitter.com/j4svaGQeF8
">
.@POTUS: "I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight, and all of the United States military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades. Hopefully, we will no longer need their services in… pic.twitter.com/XUoTVMhNqh— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 22, 2025
"For 40 years, Iran has been screaming 'Death to America.' ... They have been killing our people. I decided a long time ago that I would not allow this to happen. This cannot continue," Trump said.
The president assured that the operation against Iran's three major nuclear power plants, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, was flawless. He also said it was conducted in full cooperation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"We worked as a team like no other," Trump said.
The president was quite brief. Accompanied by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Trump said Iran must come to the negotiating table quickly and that, should it refuse or attack any U.S. troops or civilians, it would face devastation worse than that of the past eight days.
A few minutes before Trump's speech, Netanyahu spoke. In a brief address, the Israeli prime minister congratulated the U.S. president for his "courage" and "strength."
"President Trump and I often talk about 'Peace through strength.' First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight President Trump showed a great deal of strength," Netanyahu said.