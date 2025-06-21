74% of citizens ask that medical check-ups of presidents be made public

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de junio, 2025

The health status of Joe Biden was one of the main issues of the past election campaign. An issue that probably made the former president step aside and abandon his aspirations to continue four more years in the White House. Months after all that, he was diagnosed with an "aggressive" prostate cancer with metastasis. A disease that, depending on who you ask, he has been suffering from for some time.

As the latter is a statement without official response - for the moment -, the country now demands that each and every one of the presidents check-ups be made public, only to know if they are fit or not for the responsibilities of the role.

According to a survey by Axios/Ipsos, 74% of those consulted ask that legal channels be established so that the results of the medical examinations that presidents undergo are made public.

On the other hand, given the 'secrecy' about the health of presidents, 72% of those surveyed think that presidents "are not honest" when they talk about their physical or cognitive state.

The age of elected officials is also something questioned by much of the country. Some 81% call for age limits to be able to hold top office.

Hearings on Biden's status

This week, Republicans and Democrats clashed in Congress in the first hearing on Biden's health status while serving as president, among other issues seeking to clarify.

Republicans seek to learn whether Democrats, with the help of like-minded media, "covered up" the state of Biden's health and whether he suffered physical and cognitive impairment while presiding over the country.

This first hearing was titled Unable to Serve: How Biden's Cover-Up Endangered America and Undermined the Constitution.

In the coming months more hearings will be held, attended by members of the Biden Administration, such as, for example, Karine Jean-Pierre, who was his former White House Press Secretary.