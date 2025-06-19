Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de junio, 2025

Rick Scott, Republican senator for Florida, assured that Republicans are likely to reach a deal to pass President Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill.'

In an interview with VOZ, the Republican pointed out that among the conditions he has to support the president's proposal are closing the border, cutting taxes, more budget for weapons, and balancing the budget.

"All of those things are very important to me. Mainly, balancing the budget (...) I work with President Donald Trump's administration because of the Big Beautiful Bill. But it's very important to me to balance the budget," the Republican senator said.

"All Republicans want the bill. It's likely, including all these important things, it will pass soon," he added.

Trump's bill The Trump administration's massive initiative seeks to redefine key areas of federal government and budget spending.



It introduces new deductions for tips, overtime, and auto loans. It raises the child tax credit to $2,500 and establishes savings accounts of $1,000 for each baby born between 2025 and 2029.



The bill does not stop there and also affects controversial social issues, such as funding for trans operations on minors or the southern border with Mexico.





The senator also referred to the immigration policies of the Republican administration and said that he works to offer the Hispanic community opportunities and that Hispanics fulfill the American dream with security and prosperity.

For this reason, he insisted that the borders must be kept secure to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants with criminal records. He pointed out that it is very important not to allow criminals and drug traffickers to cross into the United States. He stressed that former President Joe Biden opened the border by abusing the immigration system.

"It is important to have a migration system in which people who have the American dream and who are in the United States are given the opportunity, but I do not like an immigration with terrorists, criminals, or thugs of Nicolás Maduro," Scott said.

In that sense, he referred to the regimes of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. He assured that he keeps working to promote freedom, democracy, and prosperity also in Latin America.

"The fight for freedom and democracy throughout Latin America is very important. We work on measures to protect honorable immigrants in the United States (...) I work with the Trump Administration every day in the fight for opportunities for Hispanics in Latin America."

Finally, he referred to the situation between Israel and Iran, an issue that has different positions within the Republicans. However, Scott has no doubt that the Trump administration should stand by Israel and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Furthermore, like Trump, he explained that Iran must not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. He noted that backing Israel is also for U.S. national security.

"It's clear: the government of Iran is an enemy. It is an enemy of the United States, of Israel, of Europe, and of the entire international community. It is very important that the government of Iran not have nuclear weapons," the Republican senator assured.