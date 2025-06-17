AOC, Sanders, Candace, Bannon and Tucker agree in their opposition to Trump's stance on Iran

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de junio, 2025

Several figures on the U.S. right and left voiced open opposition Monday to the stance shown by the president Donald Trump regarding the armed conflict between Israel and Iran, by arguing through different actions that the United States should not intervene in wars of other nations, ensuring that this would only bring about the death of innocent people and involvement in matters that are not in the real interest of the country. The figures who expressed this position were Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders, analyst Candace Owens, journalist Tucker Carlson and political strategist Steve Bannon.

The first to express this position was the former Fox News journalist, who, after the bombing perpetrated by the Israeli government against Iran, said in his newsletter that Trump was being "complicit in the act of war." In addition to this controversial comment, Carlson, who for the past few years has described himself as a nationalist and as a faithful believer that the United States should disengage from war conflicts occurring abroad, detailed that the subsequent events of this conflict and the Middle East "will define Donald Trump's presidency."

Shortly after these words, the U.S. president issued some strong statements against Carlson, whom he went so far as to describe as a "kooky." The first was on his Truth Social account, in which Trump wrote: "Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that ... IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" Shortly thereafter, during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump remarked to reporters, "I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen."

Carlson was not the only prominent figure within the U.S. right to express his disagreement with Trump in relation to the Israel-Iran conflict. Steve Bannon also expressed this opinion forcefully. In his case, he did so through an interview with Carlson, in which Bannon went so far as to comment not only on the same points of the former Fox News host, but also on the idea that getting involved in the armed conflict between Israel and Iran will represent "the fall of MAGA," by explaining that currently there is a strong division within the movement in which one faction supports a more interventionist stance, while the other is calling for a directly isolationist position.

Simultaneous to this, Candace Owens took to X to express her opinion on what happened between Trump and Carlson, with the controversial political commentator expressing both her agreement with the idea initially expressed by the journalist and her support for him after the president's words. "Donald Trump just completely fractured his base. And he did it for the very neocons who minted the #NeverTrump movement. Truly unbelievable," Owens wrote.

Unexpected convergence

Other political figures who expressed the same position were, this time from the U.S. far left, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez, from a bill that the socialist senator announced late at night. On X, the Vermont senator explained that he made this decision since "Another war in the Middle East could cost countless lives, waste trillions more dollars, and lead to even more deaths, more conflict, and more displacement."

Likewise, his office explained in a statement that the Trump administration could not drag the United States into a conflict initiated after what it described as "illegal attacks" perpetrated by the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Netanyahu’s reckless and illegal attacks violate international law and risk igniting a regional war. Congress must make it clear that the United States will not be dragged into Netanyahu’s war of choice. Our Founding Fathers entrusted the power of war and peace exclusively to the people’s elected representatives in Congress, and it is imperative that we make clear that the President has no authority to embark on another costly war without explicit authorization by Congress," the socialist leader's office detailed.

Ocasio-Cortez expressed this same position by publicly announcing via X that she would support the decision of Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna to introduce a measure that would force Trump to obtain congressional approval to engage in armed conflict.