Israel asked the Trump Administration to join its military campaign against Iran

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de junio, 2025

The Axios media outlet revealed that the Israeli government asked Donald Trump to join its newly launched military campaign against the Iranian regime, adding that the White House would have rejected the request and any possibility of being part of the offensive. In its article, Axios noted that two Israeli officials who chose not to reveal their identities reported that Israel had asked Washington to join in its bombing of Iran's nuclear plants over the past 48 hours, as the Israeli government believed that U.S. assistance would be crucial to its military operation.

Likewise, the media highlighted that a White House official who also did not reveal his identity confirmed Israel's request and even pointed out that the Trump Administration is not considering joining the conflict. Similarly, the said official explained that the reason why the Israeli government needs Washington to ensure success in its offensive is because of the need to destroy the subterranean uranium enrichment site of Fordo, which would represent an action that would be beyond the military capabilities that Israel currently has at its disposal.

"Negotiate a successful peaceful resolution."

Elsewhere in its article, Axios explained that another senior Trump Administration official who spoke to the outlet on condition of anonymity explained that "whatever happens" with Israel's strikes against the Iranian regime "cannot be prevented.... but we have the ability to negotiate a successful peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing. The fastest way for Iran to accomplish peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program."

Recently, the media outlet reported that the U.S. president told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his administration would only consider attacking the Fordo site if such action became the only option available to prevent the Iranian regime from ultimately developing nuclear weapons. Following such information, the White House officially denied that the Republican leader is considering attacking Iran.