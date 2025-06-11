LIVE: Anti-ICE riots in LA lead to over 200 arrests for curfew violations, Abbott deploys National Guard

Published by Israel Duro 11 de junio, 2025

Riots that began in Los Angeles in response to ICE raids continue to escalate and have spread nationwide. Hundreds have already been arrested in LA, while similar unrest has been reported in other states. In response, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the deployment of the National Guard. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has deployed approximately 4,000 National Guard troops and around 700 Marines in California to protect federal buildings and personnel. Amid these developments, the political clash between Democrats and President Donald Trump continues to intensify.

All time are in Pacific Time.

09:57 am

12:18 am Abbott deploys National Guard amid rising riots Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the deployment of the National Guard amid escalating unrest in the state in response to ICE raids:

12:15 am Newsom: "He chose theatrics over public safety" Los Angeles Governor Gavin Newsom criticized President Donald Trump in a televised speech Tuesday for deploying the National Guard to the city, directly blaming him for the violent protests that have erupted since last Friday.



"He again chose escalation; he chose more force. He chose theatrics over public safety – he federalized another 2,000 Guard members. He deployed more than 700 active U.S. Marines. These are men and women trained in foreign combat, not domestic law enforcement. We honor their service. We honor their bravery. But we do not want our streets militarized by our own Armed Forces. Not in L.A. Not in California. Not anywhere."

11:43 am Tension grows between California officials and Trump as arrests and looting rise Governor Gavin Newsom escalated tensions with President Donald Trump on Tuesday amid the fifth consecutive day of unrest in Los Angeles sparked by protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids. Meanwhile, social unrest continues to grow, with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reporting nearly 200 arrests on Tuesday alone for rioting, looting, and obstruction of public order.

