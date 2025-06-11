Fifth day of anti-ICE protests: Tension grows between California authorities and Trump as arrests and looting rise

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 11 de junio, 2025

Gov. Gavin Newsom elevated tensions with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, amid a fifth consecutive day of unrest in Los Angeles over immigration raids by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

As riots continue in Los Angeles and spread across much of the country, with looting and arrests on the rise, Governor Newsom delivered a televised address—plagued by technical issues—in which he accused the White House of "traumatizing communities" and "undermining the foundations of democracy."

Donald Trump's administration isn't protecting our communities—it's traumatizing them, and that seems to be the entire point," said the Democratic governor, criticizing the president's decision to deploy troops without state consent.

In his speech, Newsom confirmed that his administration had filed an emergency motion to stop the militarization of Los Angeles following the arrival of at least 2,100 National Guard troops and 700 Marines from the Twentynine Palms base. However, a judge denied the request and scheduled a key hearing for Thursday instead.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security released drone footage showing shocking images of vandalism, arson, and attacks on official vehicles during the recent nights of unrest.

WATCH: DHS drone footage of LA rioters.



This is not calm. This is not peaceful.



California politicians must call off their rioting mob. pic.twitter.com/WHNPlzEJG8 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 10, 2025

President Trump, for his part, claimed that the unrest in Los Angeles “is an invasion” and vowed that his administration would not allow “foreign flags to take over the streets of an American city,” referring to demonstrators carrying flags of countries such as Mexico during the protests.

As tensions between Trump and Newsom escalate, unrest in Los Angeles continues to grow. On Tuesday alone, the LAPD reported nearly 200 arrests for rioting, looting, and disrupting public order.

Among the hardest-hit businesses were Apple, Adidas, T-Mobile stores, and several restaurants in downtown Los Angeles. Democratic Mayor Karen Bass reported that vandals completely destroyed 23 businesses on Monday night, prompting the declaration of a mandatory curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in several key areas.

“So, my message to you is if you do not live or work in downtown L.A., avoid the area. Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew, and you will be prosecuted," Bass warned.

On Tuesday, protesters once again blocked the 101 freeway, leading to confrontations with police that resulted in injured officers and additional arrests.

Councilwoman Imelda Padilla warned that certain groups are attempting to escalate the violence in the protests, while authorities struggle to contain the increasingly intense and unpopular unrest.